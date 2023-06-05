NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

