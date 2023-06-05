Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,498,200 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 2.4% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

