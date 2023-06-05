Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 237,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.66. 3,425,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,202. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $411.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

