NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.