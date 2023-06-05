Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $199.99. 729,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $216.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

