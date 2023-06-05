Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 659,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

