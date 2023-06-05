Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 3,501 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 4,569,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,352. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

