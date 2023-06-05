Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $996,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

