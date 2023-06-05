Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,647,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at about $11,600,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,716. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Articles

