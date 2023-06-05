Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 216,575.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BXP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 1,083,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,974. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

