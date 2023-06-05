NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.14 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $87.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00005824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,952,840 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 912,952,840 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.62277233 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $39,754,726.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

