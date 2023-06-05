Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

