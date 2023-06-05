Natixis Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $196.09. 514,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

