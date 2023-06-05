Natixis Sells 187,165 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,165 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.25. 4,582,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $425.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

