Natixis Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,474 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,120,430 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $36,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.98. 3,683,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,353. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

