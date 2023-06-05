Natixis Purchases 39,751 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises about 0.4% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis owned about 0.68% of DTE Energy worth $156,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 223,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,795. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

