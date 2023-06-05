Natixis Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,734 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NiSource were worth $94,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 899,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,815. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

