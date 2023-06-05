Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 3.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.20% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. 158,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,202. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

