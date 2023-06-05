Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

