Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11,403.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.5% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.68. 3,360,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

