Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 665 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

