Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 585 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. 668,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

