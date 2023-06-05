Natixis Investment Managers International Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EL traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.62. The stock had a trading volume of 550,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

