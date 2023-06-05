Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 296,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,781. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

