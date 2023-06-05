Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $96.55. 1,595,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,309. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

