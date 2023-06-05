Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 1,467 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Splunk were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,165. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

