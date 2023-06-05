Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 1,085 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CDW were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.35. 229,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,073. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.