Natixis Buys 73,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.30% of First Horizon worth $38,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,114,000 after purchasing an additional 430,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

