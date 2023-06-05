Natixis Acquires 1,205,252 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,475.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,252 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $55,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 84,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 21,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 2,678,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.