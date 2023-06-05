National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
