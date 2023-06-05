National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

