Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,273 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $162,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Nasdaq by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Nasdaq by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 598,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile



Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.



