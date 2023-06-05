NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

NH stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.