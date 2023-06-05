Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & Coty (NYSE:COTY) Financial Review

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Coty 3.55% 12.81% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nanophase Technologies and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 0 5 6 0 2.55

Volatility & Risk

Coty has a consensus target price of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Coty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.86 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -17.50 Coty $5.30 billion 1.82 $259.50 million $0.20 56.70

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coty beats Nanophase Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

About Coty

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

