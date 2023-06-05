Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.38. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2,845,901 shares.
Nano Dimension Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $509.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
