Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.38. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2,845,901 shares.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,081 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

