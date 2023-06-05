Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Myers Industries comprises about 3.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.87% of Myers Industries worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 66,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,571. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $716.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myers Industries Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.