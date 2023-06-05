My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317,738.24

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $876,274.99 and approximately $317,738.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008945 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.