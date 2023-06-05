Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) versus Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head to Head Contrast

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mustang Bio and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 680.78%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,970.39%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

This table compares Mustang Bio and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -133.84% -75.03% Aridis Pharmaceuticals -982.56% N/A -175.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mustang Bio and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($10.31) -0.54 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $3.09 million 3.38 -$30.37 million ($2.28) -0.13

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders. The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

