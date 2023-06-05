Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVLA opened at $2.58 on Friday. Movella has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Movella will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of Movella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Movella

