Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $205,532.58 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $205,532.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

