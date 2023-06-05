Mizuho Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

