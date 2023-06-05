Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $2.18 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $2.18 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

