Mirova Has $214,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $85.19. 413,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

