Mirova Has $198,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirova grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 665,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,274. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.