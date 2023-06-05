Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirova lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock worth $481,727. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,889. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

