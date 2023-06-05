Mirova Acquires 728 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mirova raised its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Revvity were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Revvity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,166,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 212,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE PKI traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.