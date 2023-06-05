Minerva Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,603 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 3.61% of GSE Systems worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of GVP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,668. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSE Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

