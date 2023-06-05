Minerva Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Escalade accounts for 4.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Escalade worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 36.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Escalade stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The stock has a market cap of $169.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

