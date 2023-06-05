MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $302.13

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $302.13, but opened at $294.47. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $293.37, with a volume of 152,517 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
