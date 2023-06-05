MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $302.13

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $302.13, but opened at $294.47. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $293.37, with a volume of 152,517 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

