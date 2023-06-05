Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. 7,325,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,222. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

