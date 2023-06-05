Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

